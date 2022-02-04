Re: “Two Seattle school levies would pay for education programs, upgrades to Memorial Stadium” [Jan. 27, Education Lab]:
The dry language of the ballot title for Seattle Public Schools’ capital levy conceals plans for big changes to Seattle Center’s Memorial Stadium. But Memorial Stadium is more than an athletic field with grandstands.
The facility was completed in 1947 and dedicated to Seattle students who died in World War II. A wall is engraved with the names of 762 troops who lost their lives.
Now the school district is asking voters to approve a capital levy that would fund various projects, among them replacing the Memorial Stadium grandstands and keeping the field for sports and community events.
The school district says it intends to preserve the memorial wall. Voters need to hold the agency to its promise and insist that veterans groups and historians have a say in shaping Memorial Stadium’s future. It’s the least we can do.
Mavis Amundson, Bellevue (Lincoln High School alum)
