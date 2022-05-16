Re: “Seattle schools may tap First Student again for another school-bus contract”:
For as long as I have lived in Seattle, since 2009, the Seattle schools bus system has been broken. The current contractor, First Student, has provided chaotic and unreliable service for the last several years. As a taxpayer, this is not acceptable.
When the announcement was made in February that another provider had been found and that the contracts would be rebid, I thought that at last the light at the end of tunnel was at hand. But apparently not. The school system has announced that First Student is again the choice.
I for one would like the school system to explain why it was chosen over the other provider, and what guarantees it has secured that service will be improved.
Richard Wieland, Seattle
