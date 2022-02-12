ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60 on Saturday night.
Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference).
Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
Jovan Blacksher Jr., the Antelopes' leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, had only four points (2 of 13).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.