SANDY, Utah (AP) — Tate Schmitt scored a crucial goal in Real Salt Lake’s 2-1 win against Nashville on Saturday.
Schmitt’s game-winner came in the 54th minute to put RSL (3-0-1) ahead 2-1. Maikel Chang assisted the goal.
RSL also got one goal from Bobby Wood.
Walker Zimmerman scored the lone goal for Nashville (1-2-1).
Nashville outshot RSL 17-9, with nine shots on goal to two for RSL.
Zac MacMath saved eight of the nine shots he faced for RSL.
RSL next plays on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City on the road, and Nashville will visit the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
