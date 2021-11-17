BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, distributed three assists and had three steals and South Dakota State beat Montana State 91-74 on Wednesday night.
Noah Friedel scored 18 points off the bench for the Jackrabbits (3-1), Douglas Wilson added 15, Charlie Easley 13, Alex Arians 12 and Luke Appel 11.
Jubrile Belo scored 13 for Montana State (1-2) and Abdul Mohamed and Great Osobor 10 apiece.
