OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 26 points plus 11 rebounds as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 95-86 on Thursday night. Matt Dentlinger added 25 points for the Jackrabbits.
Scheierman converted all six of his 3-point attempts. He added six assists. Dentlinger also had seven rebounds.
Charlie Easley had 13 points for South Dakota State (14-4, 5-0 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. Zeke Mayo added 11 points and nine assists.
Nick Ferrarini had 17 points for the Mavericks (3-15, 2-5). Kyle Luedtke added 16 points. Darrius Hughes had 15 points.
__
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.