Q: We're buying a kitchen faucet and have a question. I'm looking at two models, a large commercial type and a smaller one-handle model. I'm flexible on the finish. Should I consider faucet size when choosing a finish? — Dot, Ohio
A: This is a common question for me. Choosing a new faucet can be complicated in today's market given the variety of finishes available. From specially painted kitchen faucets available in numerous colors to metal-toned finishes, finding the right hue for you can be a tough task.
Faucet size can definitely influence which final finish choice makes the most sense. Here's what I've learned as a plumber over the years.
If it's a very large kitchen faucet, I recommend going with subtle colors or metal finishes like nickel, chrome or pewter.
If it's a smaller faucet, you can let it pop with brighter colors or finishes like copper, brass or oil-rubbed bronze.
Final tip: If an easy-to-clean faucet is important to you, consider matte or brushed sheens. .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.