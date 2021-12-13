Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant was still narrowly staving off a ballot measure to recall her from office, maintaining about 50.4% of the votes Monday.
In updated results update from King County Elections, the recall effort to remove the three-term councilmember for a finance infraction and her involvement in 2020 racial justice protests trailed behind votes in support.
The "no" votes, or those in favor of Sawant keeping her seat through her elected term ending in 2023, overtook those supporting the recall on Thursday and haven't budged since.
While the majority of votes have been counted, both campaigns are working to resolve 436 challenged ballots, which could flip results. But on Monday, Sawant led by 309 votes, her highest lead to date, reducing the likelihood of a successful recall.
Votes are set to be certified on Friday and ballots will be counted through 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. After that, both sides will have until Dec. 21 to request a recount, but they'll have to foot the bill.
