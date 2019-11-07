Embattled Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant gained ground in her District 3 race based on additional votes tallied Thursday.
The socialist incumbent is still trailing challenger Egan Orion, but her share is now 48.6%, up from 45.6% Tuesday and 45.8% Wednesday. More progressive candidates tend to gain ground as additional votes are counted.
Andrew Lewis, meanwhile, moved past opponent Jim Pugel in their District 7 contest. Lewis now has 50.5%, up from 49.1% Tuesday and 49.7% Wednesday.
Tuesday's results in Seattle's pivotal elections were based on about 50% of expected ballots. Few votes were added Wednesday but a substantial number were added Thursday. Most of the rest should be added Friday.
There were no consequential changes in the city's other races. All seven of the council's district seats were up for election this year.
In District 1, incumbent Lisa Herbold extended her lead over challenger Phil Tavel. She now has 53.5%.
Tammy Morales grew her District 2 lead over Mark Solomon. She now has 58%.
In District 4, Alex Pedersen saw his lead over Shaun Scott narrow but still has 55%.
Incumbent Debora Juarez enlarged her lead over Ann Davison Sattler and now has 59.2% in District 5.
And in District 6, Dan Strauss saw his lead over Heidi Wills tick up to 53.8%.