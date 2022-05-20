Re: “It’s Seattle. They can’t help being literal tree-huggers” [May 16, Local News]:
Erik Lacitis’ article tells a great story about whimsical tree-huggers but misses the mark by downplaying two points: More than 700 signatures on a petition to save a tree and the newfound motivation of Seattleites to protect our urban forest.
After graduating from the University of Washington last year, I became involved in urban-forest groups through my mom, an energetic urban-forest advocate. However, trees sell themselves — I’ve made my own mark in these urban forestry groups.
I’m concerned the article understates the importance of protecting our urban forest. Trees in cities are vital: They absorb CO2, reduce the urban heat-island effect, shelter endangered birds and are one of our greatest assets in our fight against climate change. The people I’ve worked with are architects, arborists, landscape designers, and biologists; people equipped with knowledge about Seattle’s ecology. Moreover, Sara Macko’s 700-signature petition simply proves the point: Protecting a tree isn’t just one person’s journey, it’s a huge group of people recognizing the importance of maintaining Seattle’s urban forest for years to come.
I hope those who wave us off as tree-huggers will understand that it’s their Earth that we’re protecting, too.
Julia Shettler, Seattle
