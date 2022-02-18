KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Kent State to a 75-52 win over Ohio on Friday night, the Golden Flashes' eighth straight victory.
Malique Jacobs also had 14 points to go with nine rebounds for Kent State (17-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry added 12 points and seven assists. Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bobcats' 23.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Kent State opponent this season.
Kent State dominated the first half and led 45-15 at the break. The Bobcats' 15 first-half points were a season low.
Jason Carter had 12 points for the Bobcats (22-5, 13-3). Ben Vander Plas added 10 points and eight rebounds. Mark Sears had 10 points.
The Golden Flashes evened the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Kent State 80-72 on Jan. 7.
