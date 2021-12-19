The Chinatown International District landmark Tai Tung got another famous visitor (Bruce Lee was also a fan) on Saturday — Santa. He sat for photos with visitors of all ages and kids got candy and hot cocoa. Tai Tung, on South King Street, has been owned by the same family since its founding in 1935.
