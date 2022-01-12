STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 26 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks to lead UConn to an 86-78 overtime win over St. John's on Wednesday night.
After St. John's Julian Champagnie opened overtime with a bucket, the Huskies scored the next 11 points en route to the win.
Champagnie hit a 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds in regulation to give the Red Storm a one-point lead but Sanogo was fouled on a putback and made 1 of 2 free throws with 1.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
R.J. Cole had 19 points and eight assists for UConn (11-4, 2-2 Big East Conference). Tyrese Martin and Andre Jackson scored 11 points each. Isaiah Whaley had five of the Huskies' season-high 14 blocks.
Champagnie had 27 points for the Red Storm (9-5, 1-2). Posh Alexander had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Wheeler added 13 points.
