SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz scored 18 points apiece as San Francisco extended its home winning streak to eight games, easily defeating Academy of Art 111-78 on Tuesday night. Gabe Stefanini added 17 points for the Dons.
Yauhen Massalski had 12 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (13-1).
It was the first time this season San Francisco scored at least 100 points.
San Francisco achieved season highs with 20 3-pointers and 21 assists.
San Francisco totaled 55 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Deang Deang had 21 points for the Urban Knights. Denny Slay II added 17 points. Adrian Byrd-Jelinek had 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
