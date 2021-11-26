LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yauhen Massalski scored 23 points and snared 13 rebounds, Jamaree Bouyea hit two free throws with 8 seconds left and San Francisco remained unbeaten with a 63-61 victory over UAB at the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night.
Massalski made 10 of 15 shots from the floor for the Dons (8-0). Khalil Shabazz and Gabe Stefanini finished with 11 points each, while Julian Rishwain scored 10.
Tavin Lovan topped the Blazers (5-2) with 14 points. Trey Jemison added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Walker scored 10, but hit just 3 of 12 shots.
