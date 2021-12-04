FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-68 overtime win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.
Cyrus Largie had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-3), who won their sixth straight at home. Matt Halvorsen added 13 points and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 11. Caleb Catto had a career-high 11 rebounds.
Brendan Barry had 26 points and sank a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation for the Big Green (3-3) to force OT. Aaryn Rai added 18 points and seven rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.