SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson has reversed his decision to retire and will remain as men's soccer coach at Cal Poly.
Sampson had said Nov. 4 that he was retiring after seven seasons.
“Well, when you least expect it, things change in your life,” Sampson said in a statement Monday. “Cal Poly has offered me a multi-year contract with the opportunity to get my surgeries (upper and lower back) done, recover and then return to the team.”
Sampson turns 65 on Jan. 19. He has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws, including seven wins, six losses and four draws in the 2021 season.
He coached Santa Clara from 1986-90, the U.S. team from 1995-98, Costa Rica from 2002-04, and Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy from 2004-06.
