SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson is retiring after seven seasons leading the men's soccer team at Cal Poly.
“This announcement comes as a result of extensive conversations with my physicians and family, who recommended that I reduce my activity for the improvement of my health," he said in a statement on Thursday.
Sampson, who turns 65 on Jan. 19, has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws, including 7 wins, six losses and four draws in the current season, which ended with a 1-0 loss to UC Riverside in the Big West tournament on Wednesday night.
He coached Santa Clara from 1986-90, the U.S. from 1995-98, Costa Rica from 2002-04 and Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy from 2004-06.
“I look forward to what is next whether it be commentating, consulting, mentoring and spending quality time with the family,” Sampson said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.