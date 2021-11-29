PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Trey Sampson had 21 points and Brandon Brown added a double-double as Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped its season-opening seven-game losing streak with a 75-70 victory over Arkansas Baptist on Monday night.
Brahm Harris had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (1-7). Brown had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kylen Milton added 13 points and seven rebounds.
G'Quavious Lennox had 17 points to lead the Buffaloes. Gabriel Johnson added 15 points.
