SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Austrian champion Salzburg canceled training on Wednesday after reporting 15 coronavirus cases among players and staff.
Salzburg didn't specify how many of the cases were players but said some players had “rather light symptoms” and that everyone involved is in isolation.
The outbreak comes a week after Salzburg drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 meeting in the Champions League. The second leg is March 8 in Munich.
“We are currently still ready to train and to play,” sporting director Christoph Freund said in a statement. “However, now we have to track further developments among the non-infected players very closely, together with our medical department, and react if needed.”
Salzburg leads the Austrian league by 17 points and is next in action against LASK Linz on Sunday.
