KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw with Dallas FC in MLS action on Saturday.
Salloi scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (2-6-2) in the 77th minute off a pass from Cameron Duke after Dallas' Brandon Servania was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving two quick yellow cards.
Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to give Sporting KC a 1-0 lead.
Dallas (4-1-4) bounced backed with goals by Alan Velasco in the 36th minute and Jesus Ferreira in the 42nd to grab a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Sporting KC outshot Dallas 12-5 with a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Tim Melia had one save for Sporting KC, which scored multiple goals for the first time this season. Maarten Paes saved four for Dallas.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
