ROME (AP) — Last-placed Salernitana risks being removed from Serie A after no acceptable offers were made in a forced sale of the club.
Originally owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, the Italian Football Association ordered a change in ownership for Salernitana due to regulations that prevent multiple teams in the top division from having the same owner.
In June, control of Salernitana was handed over to a trust that was ordered to find a new owner by the end of the year.
But the “Trust Salernitana 2021” announced on Thursday that none of the offers received were acceptable because they didn’t meet the requirements, either for price, “independence” of the proposed buyers, or for a lack of financial guarantees.
The southern club said it informed the association of the lack of suitable offers and was seeking an extension for the sale so as to remain in Serie A.
Salernitana has won just two games in 17 matches in its first top-division season in nearly a quarter of a century. The Salerno-based club hosts defending champion Inter Milan on Friday.
