SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Efforts to fully assess a landslide blocking River Road South in Salem, Oregon will have to wait.
The road is expected to remain closed between Owens Street SE and Minto Island Road SE, the entrance to Minto-Brown Island Park, for several days, according to city officials.
Officials say it’s not yet safe enough for teams to begin clearing debris that led to the closure or further assess the stability of the hillside. With snow and freezing temperatures expected early next week, the road could remain closed for seven to 10 days, the Statesman Journal reported.
The city will prioritize clearing of detour routes in the area while the closure is in place.
An early estimate put the amount of material that slid down at about 150 cubic yards, which is blocking the shoulder, northbound lane and spilling into the southbound lane, according to Courtney Knox Busch, a City of Salem spokesperson.
No injuries were reported following the slide, which was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Croisan Creek Road S is the designated detour route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.