LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals.
Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions — as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.
It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.
Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool's second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham's 5-0 victory over Norwich.
