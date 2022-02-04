PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Luka Sakota registered 18 points and six rebounds as Harvard topped Brown 65-50 on Friday night.
Kale Catchings had 14 points and seven rebounds for Harvard (11-7, 3-3 Ivy League). Noah Kirkwood added 11 points. Mason Forbes had 11 points.
Brown totaled eight first-half points, a season low for the team.
Kino Lilly Jr. had 14 points for the Bears (10-13, 2-6). Jaylan Gainey added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Tamenang Choh had six assists.
The Crimson evened the season series against the Bears. Brown defeated Harvard 84-73 on Jan. 7.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.