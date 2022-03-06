WATFORD, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal edged Watford 3-2 on Sunday to help its pursuit of Champions League qualification.
A cut-back from Saka enabled Martin Odegaard to slot in his fifth goal of the Premier League season after five minutes.
The lead lasted only six minutes as Cucho Hernandez’ acrobatic volley equalized for Watford.
But Arsenal went back in front in the 30th minute with a cleverly crafted goal from Saka. The England forward dispossessed Tom Cleverley before passing to Alexandre Lacazette, who held the ball up then back-heeled the ball back for Saka to fire in.
Gabriel Martinelli capped an impressive Arsenal performance as he curled the ball past goalkeeper Ben Foster seven minutes into the second half.
The Gunners looked to be cruising before Moussa Sissoko pulled one back in the 87th minute, but the hosts were unable to find an equalizer.
The result lifted Arsenal one point above Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, while Watford remain next-from-last in the standings.
