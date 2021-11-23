CLEVELAND (AP) — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cleveland, where police said he had a loaded handgun during a traffic stop but failed to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.
The 25-year-old Cleveland native pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to Cuyahoga County court records. A six-month jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Lattimore had been arrested in Cleveland in March after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by authorities for traffic violations. Police said then that he had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, and was also suspected of failing to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.
Defense attorney Marcus Sidoti previously called the situation a misunderstanding. Sidoti could not be reached for comment late Tuesday via the phone and email listed on his firm’s website.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.