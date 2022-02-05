MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Saint Mary's extended its win streak to seven games, defeating Loyola Marymount 71-60 on Saturday night.
Logan Johnson had 14 points for Saint Mary's (19-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass added 14 points. Kyle Bowen had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Eli Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (9-12, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Alex Merkviladze added 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.