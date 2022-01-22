LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Ducas tied his season high with 22 points as Saint Mary's easily defeated Loyola Marymount 83-51 on Saturday night.
Logan Johnson had 16 points for Saint Mary's (15-4, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass added 10 points.
Loyola Marymount totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Cam Shelton had 12 points for the Lions (9-8, 2-3). Jalin Anderson added 12 points.
Joe Quintana scored only four points despite coming into the matchup as the Lions' second-leading scorer at 14 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
