BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 16 points as Southern topped Texas Southern 63-50 on Monday night.
It was the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Brion Whitley had 13 points for Southern (7-7), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrone Lyons added 11 points. P.J. Byrd had seven assists.
Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (2-8). PJ Henry added 11 points. Brison Gresham had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.