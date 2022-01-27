SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Wilbon scored a career-high 19 points, the final two coming on a goaltending call with 2.1 seconds left, and Sacramento State edged Idaho State 61-60 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.
Zach Chappell added 16 points and Jonathan Komagum had 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Fowler grabbed 10 assists to go with seven points for the Hornets (6-7, 2-7 Big Sky Conference).
Malik Porter had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bengals (3-16, 1-9), who have lost five in a row. Tarik Cool added 14 points.
