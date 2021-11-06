SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Skattebo ran for two touchdowns and Sacramento State routed Cal Poly 41-9 in a key Big Sky Conference matchup on Saturday night.
With the win, Sacramento State (7-2, 6-0) keeps pace with Montana State atop the conference standings with two games remaining.
Skattebo had a 23-yard touchdown run to cap the Hornets' opening series. He added a 2-yard score late in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 33-9.
The Hornets' Asher O'Hara had a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Marshel Martin in the fourth.
Munchie Filer III scored on a pick-6 and Kyle Sentkowski kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal for the Hornets.
Spencer Brasch completed 19 of 26 passes for 225 yards that included a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zedakiah Centers for Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6).
