SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown.
The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”
