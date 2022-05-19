SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A power outage in Sacramento on Thursday that left much of the city’s downtown area in the dark delayed the start of California’s Legislature.
Utility crews worked to replace a transformer and the outage delayed legislators from starting work for about half an hour.
The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District reported 650 customers were without power during the morning, a figure that likely represented thousands of people because multiple high-rise office buildings and the state Capitol were impacted. Many downtown traffic lights went dark.
The state Legislature had been scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. The outage delayed the start of the state Assembly until 9:30 a.m. The state Senate planned to meet in a legislative committee room in another building. The power was restored by late morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.