SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State romped past South Dakota 83-60 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.
Baylor Scheierman had 18 points for South Dakota State (29-4). Zeke Mayo added 13 points. Luke Appel had eight rebounds.
South Dakota State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points for the Coyotes (19-12). Mason Archambault added 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.