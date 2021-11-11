SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 14 points and Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and eight rebounds to help lead South Dakota to a 59-53 win against Air Force Thursday night in a season-opening win for both teams.
The win marked the Coyotes first ever against Air Force in eight attempts. It was the first matchup between the programs since 2018.
South Dakota led 32-22 at halftime and extended the lead to 41-26 on a basket by Perrott-Hunt with 16:29 left. The Falcons proceeded to outscore South Dakota 27-14, and reduced their deficit to 55-53 with 18 seconds to go on a 3-pointer from A.J. Walker.
Mason Archambault and Erik Oliver each made a pair of free throws to seal the win.
Ethan Taylor and A.J. Walker each scored 14 points for Air Force.
