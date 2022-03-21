SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies agreed Monday to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.
McMahon gets $5 million this season, $9 million in 2023, $12 million in each of the following two seasons and $16 million in each of the last two years.
He can opt out of the contract following the 2025 season and become a free agent if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in any year from 2022-24. He can opt out after the 2026 season if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in 2025.
The 27-year-old had been eligible for arbitration ahead of this season and next, and could have become a free agent after the 2023 season.
McMahon set career bests last year with a .254 average and 86 RBIs, and he had 23 homers, one shy of his high. He has a .243 career average with 61 homers and 215 RBIs.
He is primarily a third baseman and second baseman but also plays first and occasionally shortstop.
Six Rockies remain eligible for arbitration: right-handers Carlos Estévez, Peter Lambert and Robert Stephenson, left-hander Kyle Freeland, second baseman Garrett Hampson and outfielder Raimel Tapia.
