STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Lochte has qualified for the C final in the 200-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships.
The 12-time Olympic medalist grabbed the seventh of eight spots during Friday's preliminaries in 53.25 seconds.
Maxime Rooney had the top qualifying time of 50.68 for the A final in the evening.
Jack Conger was second-quickest for the A final. He and Lochte along with two other U.S. swimmers were involved in an incident at a gas station during the 2016 Rio Olympics that involved a false police report. Conger was suspended for four months, while Lochte received the most severe penalty with a 10-month ban.
Lochte failed to qualify for the 200 freestyle final Thursday, finishing 37th overall in prelims.
___
