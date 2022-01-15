COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored a career-high 31 points shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range and Rutgers turned it around in the second half to beat Maryland 70-59 on Saturday.
It was Rutgers' (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) first road win of the season. The Scarlet Knights hadn't won away from Piscataway, N.J., since March 6, 2020 when they beat Minnesota.
Harper finished 10-for-16 shooting overall, Paul Mulcahy scored 15, shooting 6 for 8, and Clifford Omoruyi grabbed 10 rebounds.
Maryland (9-8, 1-5) has lost four of its last five games. Eric Ayala scored 13 points, Donta Scott scored 12 and Hakim Hart 10.
Harper made consecutive 3s to give Rutgers a 55-51 lead and the Scarlet Knights never trailed again, going on a 21-8 run over the final 5:16 to close it out. The Terrapins managed just 21 points in the second half. Harper alone scored 20 after the break.
Scott buried a 3 in the first half to give Maryland a 23-21 lead with 7:22 before halftime. The basket ignited an 18-7 Terrapins run and they went to the locker room up 38-27.
Up next for Rutgers is a home game against Iowa on Wednesday. Maryland travels to Michigan to face the Wolverines on Tuesday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.