Re: “Negotiation, compromise needed to avoid Russia’s nuclear threat” [May 31, Opinion]: Any compromise, other than allowing the Russians to leave Ukraine, is an award and appeasement to the aggressive behavior of Russia that may encourage more extortion by threatening the world with nuclear war and without guarantees that it may use nuclear weapons at some time anyway.
It would be naïve to think appeasement would stop with Ukraine. It is not anyone else’s business to even suggest compromise other than Ukraine’s. Are we willing to cede Oregon to Russia if Russia threatens the United States?
Gary Ott, Twisp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.