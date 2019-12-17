The Seahawks had two players named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, the rocks of stability throughout the team’s rise to prominence this decade: quarterback Russell Wilson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.
That might seem like a really low total, given the Seahawks are tied for the second-best record in the NFL at 11-3 and currently No. 1 in the NFC playoff picture.
But it also speaks to the value of what are the team’s literal two signal-callers on each side of the ball. For each, the invites put them even further up into the team’s hierarchy.
For Wilson, it is his seventh Pro Bowl nod and ties him with Steve Largent for the third-most in team history.
The only players to make it to the Pro Bowl more often as Seahawks are Walter Jones (nine) and Cortez Kennedy (eight).
For Wagner, it is his sixth Pro Bowl nod.
It is the fewest Seahawks named to the game since Pete Carroll's first year in 2010, when no Seahawk made it.
The Seahawks also had seven alternates to the Pro Bowl: tackle Duane Brown, running back Chris Carson, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, guard Mike Iupati and wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Those players will only make it if another player cannot take part.
Wilson is in the midst of one of his best NFL seasons with a passer rating of 109.3 that would be the third-best in his career with 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Wagner is in the midst of another typically stellar season.
Wagner is second in the league with 139 tackles, which is the sixth-most in franchise history for a single-season and has eight consecutive seasons with 100 or more tackles,most in franchise history.
He also became Seattle’s all-time tackle leader against Atlanta in October and is the only player in franchise history with more than 1,000 tackles with 1,120.
The Pro Bowl selections are compiled in a vote of fans, players and coaches, each accounting for one-third.
The record for Seattle players to take part in the game is seven, 1984, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 26 in Orlando, with a noon PST start time.