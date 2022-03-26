KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored the decisive goal as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 win Saturday over Real Salt Lake.
Russell’s game-winner came in the 81st minute to secure the win for Sporting KC (2-3-0).
RSL (3-1-1) outshot Sporting KC 12-8, with zero shots on goal to five for Sporting KC.
Zac MacMath saved four of the five shots he faced for RSL.
Both teams next play Saturday. Sporting KC visits the Vancouver Whitecaps and RSL visits the Colorado Rapids.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.