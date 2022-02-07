EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Phillip Russell had a career-high 35 points plus 10 rebounds as Southeast Missouri rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 76-47 on Monday night.
Russell made 14 of 15 from the free throw line. He added five steals.
Nygal Russell had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southeast Missouri (11-13, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Chase Thompson added 10 points. Manny Patterson had seven rebounds.
The Cougars' 26.9 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southeast Missouri opponent this season.
DeeJuan Pruitt had 13 points for the Cougars (7-17, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Shaun Doss Jr. added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Courtney Carter had seven rebounds.
The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Jan. 29.
