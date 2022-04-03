BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2. The Recovery Agent, Janet Evanovich
3. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
4. The Match, Harlan Coben
5. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box
6. French Braid, Anne Tyler
7. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear
8. A Safe House, Stuart Woods
9. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle
10. High Stakes, Danielle Steel
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck
2. Life Force, Tony Robbins
3. You, Happier, Daniel G. Amen
4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
5. Laptop from Hell, Miranda Devine
6. One Damn Thing After Another, William P. Barr
7. The Whole Body Reset, Stephen Perrine
8. CEO Excellence, Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Malhotra
9. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst
Tribune Media Services
