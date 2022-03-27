BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2. The Match, Harlan Coben
3. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box
4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
5. High Stakes, Danielle Steel
6. The Lightning Rod, Brad Meltzer
7. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle
8. Memory’s Legion, James S.A. Corey
9. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
10. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck
2. WayMaker, Ann Voskamp
3. CEO Excellence, Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Malhotra
4. One Damn Thing After Another, William P. Barr
5. D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, Wizards RPG Team
6. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch
7. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
8. Life Force, Tony Robbins
9. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst
Tribune Media Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.