Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
3. The Kaiju Preservation Society, John Scalzi
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
5. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
8. The Maid, Nita Prose
9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
10. Give Unto Others, Donna Leon
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch
3. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
4. Breath, James Nestor
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
8. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
9. Red Paint, Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe
10. The Bald Eagle, Jack E. Davis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.