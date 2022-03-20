Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
7. Violeta, Isabel Allende
8. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
9. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
10. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
3. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
5. In Love, Amy Bloom
6. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
8. Red Paint, Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe
9. Taste, Stanley Tucci
10. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson
