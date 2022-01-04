LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 21 points and Aaron Duhart scored 20 and Army beat Bucknell 96-89 on Tuesday night.
Josh Caldwell had 16 points and Charlie Peterson added 13 for the Black Knights (8-6, 2-0 Patriot League). Army led 50-49 at halftime which were first-half season highs in scoring for both teams.
Andrew Funk scored 28 points for the Bison (3-11, 0-2). Jake van der Heijden scored a career-high 20 points and Andre Screen scored 17.
