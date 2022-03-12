COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored for the Colorado Rapids Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
The Rapids (2-1-0) never trailed after Rubio made it a 1-0 game in the 21st minute. Lucas Esteves got an assist on the goal.
The Rapids also got one goal from Mark Anthony Kaye.
The Rapids outshot Sporting KC (1-2-0) 7-6, with five shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.
William Yarbrough saved the only shot he faced for the Rapids. Tim Melia saved three of the five shots he faced for Sporting KC.
These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Rapids visiting the Houston Dynamo while Sporting KC visits the Chicago Fire.
