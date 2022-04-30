ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Ruan staked Orlando City (5-3-2) to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute and fed Faccundo Torres for a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for a 2-0 advantage.
Christian Fuchs scored for Charlotte (3-6-1) in the 60th minute when he converted the club's first penalty kick. The MLS newcomers are 0-5-1 on the road this season.
Both teams had seven shots. but Orlando had a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.